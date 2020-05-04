Putting the kids first. Kristin Cavallari and her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, will be splitting custody of their three children, Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4, amid their divorce.

The E! personality, 33, and former footballer, 37, will each get 182.5 days a year with their kids, according to new divorce docs obtained by In Touch on Monday, May 1, meaning they are splitting time with their kids 50/50 and considered “joint primary residential parents.”

Cutler now has “parenting time every other Friday upon their release from school, or 3 p.m. if there is no school, until the following Friday upon release from school, or 3 p.m. if there is no school, at which time Mother shall have parenting time,” the documents outlining their custody arrangement reveal. This rotation will continue “on a week-on, week-off basis.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

As far as holidays go, the Uncommon James founder will always have their three kids on Mother’s Day, while the former Miami Dolphins athlete will have the same setup every Father’s Day. Cavallari will have the children on Easter Sunday on even years and Thanksgiving day on odd years. In the same respect, Cutler will have the kids on Easter Sunday on odd years and he will have them on Thanksgiving day on even years. The docs reveal Christmas will be spent partially with both parents.

“The parties will share the winter vacation each year with [Cutler] having the first half of the break, which shall begin on December 17 each year at the conclusion of school, until December 25 at noon in odd-numbered years,” the paperwork details. “[Cavallari] will have the second half of the break from Christmas at noon until 3 p.m. on January 2. The parties will rotate the schedule each year with mother having the first half in the even-numbered years beginning in 2020.”

Cavallari and Cutler have both agreed to permit up to two phone calls and video chats per week at “mutually convenient days and times” when each of them are watching the kids.

Neither of them are seeking child support for the time being, but Cutler will provide health, dental and optical insurance for their children. If disputes do arise in the future, they have agreed to work with a mediator in hopes of settling the issue.

This development comes after Cavallari claimed Cutler blocked her attempts to purchase a new home. According to the latest court docs, she is now allowed to use their marital funds to make the purchase.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their decision to divorce on April 26 and it appears they have made great strides while trying to coparent their kids to the best of their abilities.