Trouble in paradise. Months before Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler announced their divorce, The Hills alum hinted there were cracks in their relationship.

“Six years is great, but honestly, marriage is ups and downs. It is. I think anybody who says it’s not and it’s easy is lying,” Kristin, 33, told In Touch exclusively in September 2019. “It’s hard work and every day is a choice. You commit to somebody and you have to love them during the good times and the bad times.”

The mother of three — who shares kids Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, with Jay, 36 — noted that the key to a healthy marriage is “communication.”

“I feel like when he retired football, we entered this new normal,” she said, adding that they “went through a pretty low low.”

“The only good thing about hitting a low low is that you hopefully, in our case, you enter a high high. I feel like we’re on a high right now and so things are great right now. But I know we’ll go through our lows, it’s just marriage,” Kristin explained. “It is what it is, it ebbs and flows.”

The Uncommon James founder and former NFL quarterback posted a joint statement on Sunday, April 26, announcing their split. “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” they revealed, surprising fans. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

So what exactly went wrong? The blonde babe told Life & Style that it had nothing to do with reality TV. “I don’t think it made it stronger. I don’t think it made it weaker,” she said, also in September. “I say that in a great way. The show has not added another layer of issues or brought us closer.”

Time will tell what’s next for these two as they navigate their new normal.