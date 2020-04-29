It’s all business for Kristin Cavallari! Following her split from estranged husband Jay Cutler — and the messy rumors that surround it — the Very Cavallari star is “determined” not to let her divorce “affect her brand.” An insider close to the Hills alum exclusively tells In Touch things are “going to get ugly,” but the reality personality is doing what she can to mitigate the damage.

“Kristin is very driven, and she wants to come out of all of this looking like the laid back, go-getter, business-as-usual professional that she is,” the source says. “If I know her, she’s already planning her busy, single mother of three juggling life scenario that would make great TV.”

While the couple is “playing nice now,” it likely won’t take long for the mud-slinging to start. “They say they’re splitting on good terms now, but trust me, it’s not going to last. There’s some dirt and drama there that we don’t know about it yet, but it will eventually come out.”

Jay, 37, is apparently worried Kristin, 33, will blame him for their fallout — and it doesn’t help that cheating rumors swirled around him and BFF Kelly Henderson during season 2 of the E! reality show. “[His] friends are saying that he knows Kristin is going to try to spin this in her favor, and he’ll most likely be slammed for the marriage ending,” the insider said. “Fighting over their individual fortunes and the custody of their children is bound to get nasty.”

The stars announced their split on April 26 after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. Though both celebrities claimed they have “nothing but love and respect for one another,” the decision was preceded by plenty of “ups and downs” in their relationship. After the football player retired from the NFL in 2017, they went through “a pretty low low.”

Complicating matters further, there’s likely some resentment between the former couple when it comes to their careers. Previously, a second source told In Touch Jay “doesn’t really care” about his ex’s TV series, fame or personal brand — and she “never seemed that interested” in his second act as a sports broadcaster. “They had their own passions,” they said. “It felt like they were living separate lives.”