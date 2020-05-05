Kristin Cavallari Gives Cryptic Marriage Advice to Couple Ahead of Her Divorce: ‘Don’t Do It’

Dropping clues. Kristin Cavallari seemingly hinted at her divorce from husband Jay Cutler months before they announced their split. In recently surfaced video footage, the Very Cavallari star, 33, gave some pretty telling marital advice to a newly engaged couple.

“Don’t do it,” the blonde advised at a meet and greet in February at her Uncommon James store in Chicago. While everyone in the room — even Jay, 37, who was sitting beside her — erupted with laughter, we now know she wasn’t kidding.

Kristin and Jay announced their split on April 26 after seven years of marriage and 10 years as a couple. The former professional athlete filed for divorce on April 21 and cited irreconcilable differences. The TV personality filed a response on April 24 and alleged her ex “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

The parents will be splitting custody of their three children — Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4 — according to divorce documents obtained by In Touch on Monday, May 4. By sharing time 50/50, they with both be considered “joint primary residential parents.”

Aside from providing details on how the former flames will divide their kids’ time, the documents also state neither parent is seeking child support, although the father will provide health, dental and optical insurance for their children.

As for the rest of their divorce, things are “going to get ugly,” a source exclusively told In Touch on April 29. But Kristin is “determined” to not let the divorce “affect her brand.”

“Kristin is very driven, and she wants to come out of all of this looking like the laid back, go-getter, business-as-usual professional that she is.” The source explained, “If I know her, she’s already planning her busy, single mother of three juggling life scenario that would make great TV.”

Although they are “playing nice now,” their conscious uncoupling might take a turn for the worst, the insider continued. “They say they’re splitting on good terms now, but trust me, it’s not going to last. There’s some dirt and drama there that we don’t know about it yet, but it will eventually come out.”