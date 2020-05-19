Her marriage is over — and so is her show. Kristin Cavallari revealed she “decided not to continue” filming her reality TV show, Very Cavallari, amid her divorce from estranged husband Jay Cutler. The mom of three shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, May 19, and said she wants to “start this new chapter in [her] life” fresh.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible,” she wrote. “To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys. 💛”

The Laguna Beach alum broke the news about her reality show ending after its third season much in the same way she revealed she and her ex were parting ways. The former couple used social media to break the news of their split in April as she and Jay, 37, both wrote they had “come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce” after 10 years together. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of,” they shared in identical statements. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

However, it seems the breakup may not be so “loving” after all. In divorce documents obtained by In Touch, Kristin accused her ex of “inappropriate marital misconduct.” Fans also speculated the split had something to do with Kelly Henderson, the stars’ former friend and Very Cavallari costar who sparked cheating rumors with her BFF’s husband after getting a little too cozy on season 3 of the family’s reality show. Though the stylist denied being romantically involved with the retired football player either before or after his split, an insider tells In Touch the breakup is bound to “get ugly.”

“Kristin is very driven, and she wants to come out of all of this looking like the laid back, go-getter, business-as-usual professional that she is,” the source said. “They say they’re splitting on good terms now, but trust me, it’s not going to last. There’s some dirt and drama there that we don’t know about it yet, but it will eventually come out.” One thing’s for sure: if it does, it won’t be on the family’s TV show.