Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Never Wanted to Get Divorced’ From Chris Martin But Says Brad Falchuk Is ‘Amazing’

Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she never wanted to get divorced from ex Chris Martin while reflecting on their relationship.

“I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically,” the Goop founder, 48, divulged during Anna Faris‘ “Unqualified” podcast on Monday, March 22. “But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined.”

The Oscar-winning actress and the Coldplay frontman, 44, tied the knot in 2003 before announcing their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and they share two children daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14.

These days, Gwyneth is married to American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk. “Because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad [Falchuk], my husband,” she gushed during her appearance.

The mom of two met her second spouse in 2010 when she appeared on Glee, which he co-created and produced. They later reconnected in 2014 and eventually went public with their relationship in April 2015. “We were friends first for a long time and once I was like, ‘Are we going to date? Is this happening?'” she shared during the interview. “I was scared because he is a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn’t know how to [do].” Gwyn explained, “I like to fight by shutting down … I leave the room. And he’s like, ‘No,’ he’s like, ‘Absolutely not. We are sitting down and we are figuring this out.”‘ All the Celebrity Duos Who've Admitted to Couples Therapy Gwyneth and Chris have maintained a strong friendship over the years despite ending their romantic relationship. Over time, they’ve had blended family outings with Brad’s two children and Chris’ girlfriend Dakota Johnson. In September 2020, the Iron Man star confessed that she gets along better with the rocker now that they’ve mastered coparenting. “In a way, my divorce and relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was,” she said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Gwyneth explained that the two were able to create this dynamic by remaining dedicated to doing what was best for their children. “I really wanted my kids to not be traumatized, if it were possible,” she told Drew. “Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks, ’cause some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from. But if you’re committed to having family dinner, then you do it. You take a deep breath and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact.” While some days are harder than others, Gwyneth said they just try their best to take accountability for their part in the relationship. “You’re ending a marriage, but you’re still in a family,” she said. “That’s how it will be forever.”