Hey, at least she has a sense of humor about it! Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk celebrated their first anniversary in September and only just moved in together last summer. “So our sex life is over,” the actress joked to Harper’s BAZAAR in an interview published on Tuesday, January 7.

“I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people,” Gwyneth, 47, said of the public reaction to the couple being married but not cohabitating. “One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’ I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

The Iron Man actress and Brad, 48, met in 2010 and came into contact again a few years later when Gwyneth did guest spots on Glee, which Brad wrote for and co-produced with Ryan Murphy. Brad said of his wife, “She’s stunning and she’s charming and she’s completely disarming. We had similar enough backgrounds — a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer — and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brad seemed semi-stunned in the interview by the fact that the two of them are married. “There’s a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is,” he said. “And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that’s the one that I keep getting struck by and can’t believe I’m married to. All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world. It’s like, well, when that’s your wife, how do you not have the same approach?”

And if they’ve done their marriage a little differently than some other couples as they build their new reality together, so what? Clearly, the approach has worked out for them.

Gwyneth once explained of their decision not to live together right away, “I think because we each have two teenage children, whom we love very much, we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” she said on the October 2 episode Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Now we’re merged and it’s great.” All power to them!