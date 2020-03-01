The sweetest! Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Sunday, March 1 to give a birthday shout-out to her husband, Brad Falchuk, in a heartfelt tribute.

“@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience,” Gwyn, 47, wrote in her caption of a photo of Brad. “I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others. I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love.”

It was a rare moment for Gwyn to gush over her husband on social media, since they are mostly a private couple. The last time the American Horror Story writer made an appearance on his wife’s feed was when she shared a photo of them at a wedding they attended together in January.

But they put their love on public display in February when Gwyn attended the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast Ceremony with Brad. The producer was honored with the Valentine Davies Award at the event, and an insider exclusively told In Touch that Gwyn “lovingly watched” as Brad accepted his award.

“Gwyneth watched with admiration and recorded Brad’s speech on her iPhone while sitting at their table.,” the eye-witness revealed at the time. “It was so cute how proud she was and really sweet seeing Gwyneth watch Brad with such love. She was all eyes on him, you can tell she’s a loving and supportive wife. She looked in awe.”

Courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The couple met in 2010 when Gwyn worked on a guest role on Glee, which Brad wrote for and co-produced with Ryan Murphy. They went public with their romance in 2015 and announced their engagement in January 2018. On September 29, 2018, they tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in The Hamptons, New York.

But the couple did not officially move in together until nearly one full year after their wedding. Gwyn joked that their “sex life is over” because of their new cohabitating living arrangement during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people,” the Goop founder said in January. “One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’ I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”