The heart wants what it wants! Tons of celebrities have gotten away with keeping their relationships under wraps, especially when they’re an unlikely match.

In 2009, Taylor Swift made headlines when kicking off a pretty surprising relationship with her Valentine’s Day costar and Twilight heartthrob Taylor Lautner. Romance rumors started swirling after the pair were frequently spotted on dates and seen sitting front row at a hockey game. In December of that year, the couple was rumored to be heading for splitsville. “It wasn’t really developing into anything, and wasn’t going to, so they decided they were better as friends,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “There was no chemistry.”

Taylor and Taylor appeared to be on different pages. “He liked her more than she liked him,” the source added. “He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn’t travel much to see him.”

Although the source said they “planned to stay friends,” it doesn’t look like it turned out that way. In 2016, the actor confirmed the blonde beauty’s 2010 single “Back to December” was written about him during an interview with Lea Michele. “I don’t know why you guys want to talk about — ” the hunk told the Glee star when she pushed him to confirm their romance. “Didn’t she write a song about you?” the actress asked, to which Taylor reluctantly replied, “That’s what she does. She writes songs.”

Opening up about the meaning behind the track, the songstress said she “felt the need to apologize in a song” during an interview with MTV News in 2010. “But in the last two years I’ve experienced a lot, [including] a lot of different kinds of learning lessons. And sometimes you learn a lesson too late and at that point you need to apologize because you were careless.”

Taylor squared isn’t the only celebrity relationship that’s been forgotten over the years. In 2017, Jenna Dewan even admitted to dating Justin Timberlake in the past. “We dated, not that long,” the Step Up actress said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live at the time. “We were like friends … that dated.”

Since Jenna was Justin’s backup dancer around the time of his infamous relationship with Britney Spears, she made it clear that she was “not the rebound.”

