As a mom of teenage kids, Gwyneth Paltrow is doing all she can to keep them occupied amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Goop owner revealed she purchased a “boob puzzle” for her teenage son, Moses Martin, in an effort to keep him entertained at home.

The Iron Man actress, 47, shared the cheeky confession in her latest journal entry titled “Summer at Home” on her Goop website. Gwyneth gave fans an idea of how she’s keeping herself busy with Moses and her eldest daughter, Apple Martin, 16, since they’ve been in quarantine earlier this year.

“Home is where the heart is. Right now, it’s also where the work, dates, entertainment and summer vacation are,” the Shakespeare in Love alum penned. “I’ve reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I’ve found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane.”

In terms of “staying in,” Gwyn — who shares her two children with ex-husband Chris Martin — said they’ve been playing a ton of board games. “There’s been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house. And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun,” she dished, referring to the 450-piece boob puzzle designed by Jiggy and illustrated by artist Julia Heffernan.

Aside from taking part in his mom’s funny activities, it seems Moses doesn’t mind being stuck at home so much. Earlier in April, the adorable youngster joined the Contagion actress as they whipped up a delicious meal in the kitchen while celebrating Easter.

“We religiously follow @eater_la, who graciously let us know via one of their guides that the venerable @mama_luskitchen was selling their famous dumplings frozen,” she captioned a series of clips via Instagram at the time. “Moses made the dipping sauce. The rest is history.”

In the first video, Moses could be seen preparing some sauces for their delightful appetizer. “I don’t know the difference between mincing and dicing, but you’re doing a great job,” Gwyn gushed to her blonde-haired cutie. “So, so far we have how many dumpling sauces?”

“Two and we’re making our third. That’s the spring onion and hot oil,” Moses replied as he effortlessly moved around the kitchen. “It also had soy sauce in it … honey, rice vinegar and ginger.”

As Moses continued to chop and dice his needed ingredients, Gwyn showed off her little man’s cooking skills. By the time the mother-son duo completed their recipe, the proud mom couldn’t help but put Moses’ creation on full display. “Here are your soup dumplings, Mo Mo!” Gwyn exclaimed, to which her youngster replied, “Yay!”

In mid-June, Moses crashed his mom’s virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the time, the Shallow Hal star’s youngest child opened up about how he was coping at home with his mom and sister. Considering Gwyn married husband Brad Falchuk in 2018, the Glee producer’s two kids, Isabella and Brody, have also been with them in quarantine.

“I’m doing all that I can, trying to like, stay happy by like, I don’t know, just finding whatever is entertaining and doing it,” he told host Jimmy Fallon as he sat alongside his mama. “I’m really into music, I like to do it a lot. Right now, I’d say I’m playing guitar the most. It used to be piano for a while, and then I started doing guitar lessons again.”

Moses and Apple must feel so lucky to have Gwyn as their mom!