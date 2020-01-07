Cordial exes! Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she is on good terms with a few of her exes including Brad Pitt. “One of them is still one of my best friends — one from high school, Tony Woods,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR in an interview published on Tuesday, January 7. “And I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”

The former flames — who both attended the 2020 Golden Globes but didn’t seem to interact — met on the set of Se7en in 1995, and from there, their relationship took off. The 56-year-old Fight Club alum gushed over Gwyneth, 47, when he won Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes in 1996 and called her his “angel, the love of my life.” In December 1996, he popped the question, but they called it quits in June 1997. “When two people aren’t supposed to be together, they’re not supposed to be together,” the blonde beauty said in 1998.

However, it seems like the Goop founder was not actually ready to walk down the aisle at the time. “I was such a kid. I was 22 when we met,” she told Howard Stern in 2015. “It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old … I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”

It’s no surprise Gwyn is amicable with her exes since she successfully “consciously uncoupled” from her ex-husband, Chris Martin, in 2014. Now, the two — who share Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 — have both moved on, and The Politician actress couldn’t be happier for the Coldplay frontman, 42. In fact, she can be spotted hanging out with her husband, Brad Falchuk, and Chris’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, quite frequently. “I love her,” she raved about the 30-year-old actress. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

These days, the mom of two has taken a step back when it comes to acting and is focusing on running her business. Additionally, Gwyn just moved in with the 48-year-old Glee producer, and it seems like it’s an adjustment, nonetheless. “So, our sex life is over,” she joked. “I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’ I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So, this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

