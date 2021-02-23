Saving Their Relationship! All the Celebrity Duos Who’ve Opened Up About Going to Couples Therapy

Don’t stress about issues with your significant other because fights are normal, just ask some of Hollywood’s most famous couples! Over the years, these dynamic celebrity duos have opened up about their relationship woes and even shared some tricks of the trade to get through the ups and downs. As it turns out, a lot of stars have turned to couples therapy when it comes to the hard times.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer Lopez revealed during a February 2021 interview with Allure magazine that she and longtime love Alex Rodriguez worked on their relationship through therapy. The Hustlers actress told the publication that quarantining with her family “has been actually really good” before admitting that throughout their time at home, she and the former MLB star “did therapy,” noting that “it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

Another A-list pair, Pink and husband Carey Hart — who’ve had a pretty tumultuous relationship since first getting together in 2001 — told fans during an Instagram Live in June 2020 that they “would not be together” today if it wasn’t for their time in couples therapy.

“I got a lot of s–t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn],” the Raise Your Glass songstress said at the time. “It’s the only reason that we’re still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

From the sound of it, they’ve never been better — and they’re not the only ones. Twosomes like former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and more have reflected on how going to therapy has helped them become stronger as partners.

Wondering what other well-known names have worked through their relationship issues with a therapist’s help? Scroll through the gallery below for a full list of stars who’ve admitted to going to couples therapy.