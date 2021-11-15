Christine Brown‘s daughter Mykelti Padron gushed over her mom following her split from Kody Brown and move to Utah.

“We had a lovely evening stroll last night. Just a walk to dinner and then this gorgeous view. It’s so fun having my mom @christine_brownsw and Truely close to me so we can have random fun and play,” the Sister Wives star captioned a sweet selfie with her mom and sibling. “Plus then we walked to shopping and #uberd home it was great fun #babygirl #dinnerdate #cameo #7months #lovemylife.” Before trolls could speculate where her husband, Antonio Padron, was, she added, “P. S. Tony plays chess and this weekend he’s in the Utah Chess Closed tournament and was unable to join us.”

Courtesy of Mykelti Padron/Instagram

In Touch confirmed in October that Christine left her former Arizona home behind and is now residing in a Utah-based duplex. The TLC personality is not the owner of the duplex and is likely renting after selling her former property in Arizona.

According to The Sun, Christine’s portion of the building is 3,490 square feet and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a porch, a built-in garage, a wood deck and a large basement.

Christine announced her surprising split from Kody via Instagram on Tuesday, November 2. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she wrote. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

As for Kody, he too posted on his own social media account after Christine, noting that he has “a large amount of admiration and respect for her.”

Though the exes did not disclose a reason — or reasons — for their uncoupling, Robyn Brown feels like she caused their breakup.

“She secretly knows that she’s the one to blame for the separation, so obviously there’s some guilt there,” a source told Us Weekly of Kody’s fourth wife. “She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while. The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years. That hasn’t changed at all.”

A separate insider explained to In Touch that Kody’s alleged body-shaming comments were also partially to blame for their demise. “The weight loss started because Kody would make all these comments about Robyn once she started losing baby weight, and it really affected Christine,” they said. “Christine felt like he was body-shaming her and felt like she wasn’t good enough for him.”

Now, Christine is ready for a fresh start and is focused on being the best mother she can be. “I love being a mom,” she gushed in a recent Cameo video. “I mean, I’m not a wife anymore, so I mean, I was fine, great. But really being a mom is my favorite role ever.”

Christine and Kody had been spiritually married since March 1994 and are the parents of six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Though the busy mom shared she has “good and bad days,” she holds “no anger” toward her ex. In a separate Cameo clip, Christine admitted the decision “was a long time coming.”

“I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”