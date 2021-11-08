Sister Wives star Christine Brown has moved near her eldest daughter, Aspyn, in Utah amid her split from husband Kody Brown, In Touch can confirm.

Christine, 49, now resides in the city of Murray, according to the mortgage deed of her former house in Arizona obtained by In Touch, and her new duplex is only a three-minute drive from where Aspyn and her husband, Mitch Thompson, live.

Instagram

Aspyn, 26, and Mitch are renting a nearby three-bedroom, three-bathroom condominium, which is yet another perk for Christine who made the move back to her family’s former home state sometime in October 2021 with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely.

Christine and Kody, 52, are parents to six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Before deciding to leave, Kody and Christine had been spiritually married since March 1994.

The mother of six appears to be embracing her new chapter as a single woman in the wake of her breakup announcement. “This decision was a long time coming,” Christine revealed in a new Cameo video shared by fans on Sunday, November 7. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

“It’s a whole new world, and I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this,” she continued about their “good and bad days.”

“We have a life still, together, after this, because we have kids to raise,” Christine pointed out, saying they were figuring it out one day at a time. “And Truely is 11 [years old], so we have to just be good, and amiable, and things like that. And I think it’s just important to remember that.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine said she is adjusting to not being a “wife anymore” and has come to terms with it, adding, “But really being a mom is my favorite role ever.”

Fans are eager to learn more about what happened prior to Kody and Christine’s split on season 16, considering her hopes to move to Utah have been a hot topic on prior episodes and in new sneak peek clips teasing this season’s drama.

Plus, Christine confirmed that more “questions” will be answered in upcoming episodes amid the reality TV brood’s delayed plans to build on their Coyote Pass land in Arizona.

As for her children’s reaction to the family shakeup, an insider previously told In Touch exclusively that “the kids are upset by the split — they don’t know all the details of Kody and Christine’s relationship​​​, but they’re aware he wasn’t around.”

The Sun was first to report news about Christine moving next to Aspyn after her split from Kody.