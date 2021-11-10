Sister Wives star Christine Brown has “no anger” toward husband Kody Brown following their split, she revealed in an emotional new Cameo video.

“I’m humbled that you would find me inspirational,” the mom of six, 49, who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon with Kody, 52, told one fan while being transparent about her personal life.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“Once you make the decision to get a divorce and leave, that’s so difficult coming to that decision, and you make the decision, but then you still have the rest of your life with these wonderful people that you’ve been living with for 26 years and you still are part of the family. And you still … navigating all of that is also difficult,” Christine continued, going on to explain that she is still “figuring things out.”

The reality star said that she will always have love for Kody and his other spouses, Robyn, Janelle and Meri Brown, after all of the time they have spent and memories they made together.

Christine also noted that people have been telling her they are “glad” she left Kody, which isn’t exactly how she views her decision.

“It’s like, OK, gosh, that’s not the direction that I’m going here at all. There’s, like, no anger or anything like that. There was sadness for sure,” she continued.

Christine and Kody had been spiritually married since March 1994, and she was the third wife to join the polygamous reality TV family. The father of 18 is still spiritually married to wives Janelle, 52, and Meri, 50, and legally married to Robyn, 43, after he divorced Meri in 2014 so he could adopt her three children from a past marriage.

“This decision was a long time coming,” Christine shared in a previous Cameo video, revealing that she was welcoming her new single status with open arms following her split announcement on November 2. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

“I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this,” the TLC star added, sharing that she and her former spouse have “good and bad days.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock

Amid her split from Kody, she has also left behind her former house in Flagstaff, Arizona, as the Brown family plans to eventually break ground on their new land in Coyote Pass.

In Touch confirmed that Christine sold her Flagstaff property on October 8 and is now residing in a duplex in the city of Murray, Utah, with her youngest daughter, Truely, 11. Plus, they now live a short drive away from her eldest daughter, Aspyn, 26.

When it comes to Kody’s reaction, he previously spoke out about Christine’s decision to leave him in a separate statement on November 2, telling fans it came with a “great deal of sadness” as they promised to remain “committed parents” even from afar.

A source exclusively told In Touch their “kids are upset by the split” although they are also “aware that [Kody] wasn’t around” and they support their mom’s decision.