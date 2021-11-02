Sister Wives star Janelle Brown enjoyed some quality time with Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel in the days leading up to Christine’s announcement that she is splitting from husband Kody Brown after 27 years of marriage.

Janelle, 52, has yet to speak out about the duo’s breakup, however, she has been documenting her recent trip to North Carolina, during which she is visiting her and Kody’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) and her family.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

“Axel’s turn with the Wish Books [for Christmas],” Janelle captioned a new photo showing Maddie, her grandson, Axel, as well as Ysabel standing in the kitchen on Monday, November 1, after going trick-or-treating together on Halloween.

Janelle, who shares six kids with Kody, 52, similar to Christine, 49, previously shared that she traveled to North Carolina this year for the holiday.

“Hunter came down and joined us,” she added alongside a photo also including a cameo from her and Kody’s daughter Savanah on October 31.

Maddie, 25, announced that Ysabel, 18, was moving into her new home back in mid-August, revealing attending a nearby college was the reason for her change of address.

It appears Christine is also ready to embark upon a new journey in 2022 after announcing her choice to end her longtime union with Kody, whom she spiritually married in March 1994.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” a statement posted to her Instagram read on November 2, two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved to a Utah-based duplex.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The now-exes share children Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, whom he also said they will continue to raise together after calling it quits.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram; Inset Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody shared in his own Instagram post. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Meanwhile, a new season of Sister Wives is right around the corner, meaning viewers will get to see the drama unfold amid the family’s move from Flagstaff to Coyote Pass in Arizona as well as what led to Christine and Kody’s breakup.

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.