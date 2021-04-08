Avalon’s So Loved! ‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti and Tony’s Daughter Is Too Cute: See Her Baby Album

Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) and Antonio Padron officially became first-time parents with the arrival of their baby girl, Avalon Asa Padron, on April 5.

The TLC personality, 24, announced they welcomed their adorable daughter in a home birth and confirmed all went well. “She’s gorgeous and amazing,” Mykelti gushed about their bundle of joy in her statement via Instagram on Thursday, April 8. “Tony and I are so ecstatic with her and overjoyed at what a blessing she is.”

Tony shared his own snaps of Avalon cuddling up to Mykelti and their dog, Spader. “My amazing family just got a plus one! Baby Avalon Asa Padron is here! God, we love her!” he shared with his Instagram followers. “Everyone is looking healthy. Thank you for the prayers and good thoughts.”

After going public with the incredible news, proud grandma Christine Brown posted never-before-seen snaps of her spending time with Avalon. “Getting to hold a baby while cooking again! One of my favorite things about being a mom and an oma,” the Flagstaff, Arizona, resident wrote in her adoring caption.

Mykelti is one of Christine and husband Kody Brown’s six children, so fans were elated when she announced her family with Tony was growing in October 2020.

“Tony and I are PREGNANT,” she wrote at the time. “We’ve been planning this since we were married almost four years ago. So happy that it’s finally happened. We are expecting the baby in March 2021. Happy beyond belief and I can’t wait to share another amazing experience with my husband.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2016, later revealed the sex of their child by sharing pink-themed photos with the message: “It’s a girl!”

Before their little one arrived, Mykelti was in total nesting mode and she would often share pics to showcase her growing baby bump in the final weeks of her pregnancy.

“So excited to pop her out just waiting on when,” the new mom shared. “And waiting and waiting and waiting but baby girl will be here soon.”

At last, the time has come!

Scroll down to see photos of Mykelti and Tony‘s baby girl, Avalon.