Sister Wives star Robyn Brown has done some self-reflecting following Christine Brown‘s split from husband Kody Brown.

“She secretly knows that she’s the one to blame for the separation, so obviously there’s some guilt there,” a source told Us Weekly.

A separate source divulged that Robyn and Kody’s close bond was one of the reasons for their uncoupling.

“She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while. The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years. That hasn’t changed at all.”

It’s possible that Kody’s alleged body-shaming comments also contributed to their demise. “The weight loss started because Kody would make all these comments about Robyn once she started losing baby weight, and it really affected Christine,” an insider told In Touch. “Christine felt like he was body-shaming her and felt like she wasn’t good enough for him.”

Christine announced her surprising breakup from the reality TV star via Instagram on Tuesday, November 2. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support out wonderful family,” she wrote. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Despite going their separate ways, the blonde babe has “no anger” toward her ex, she said in a recent Cameo video. In a separate clip, she admitted the decision “was a long time coming.”

“I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

“We have a life still, together, after this, because we have kids to raise,” Christine continued. “And Truely’s 11 [years old], so we have to just be good, and amiable, and things like that. And I think it’s just important to remember that.”

Christine and Kody had been spiritually married since March 1994 and are the parents to six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Now, she’s able to focus on her most rewarding job: motherhood. “I love being a mom,” the TLC personality gushed. “I mean, I’m not a wife anymore, so I mean, I was fine, great. But really being a mom is my favorite role ever.”