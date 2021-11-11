Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Mykelti Padron (née Brown) got candid about being a first-time mom amid news of her parents’ split.

Mykelti, who was Kody’s fifth child and Christine’s second, gushed over her and husband Tony Padron’s baby girl, Avalon, while sharing adorable new photos of their 7-month-old on Thursday, November 11.

Courtesy Mykelti Brown/Instagram

“[Avalon] has four teeth. Two on top and two on bottom,” Mykelti, 25, captioned the precious portraits, sharing her little one’s latest milestones with fans on Instagram. “She’s doing amazing, and I’m still loving every moment of being a mom. Don’t get me wrong though, it’s hard work. Time consuming, back straining, and sometimes SUPER emotional. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Mykelti and Tony welcomed their bundle of joy in April, and their family of three has since moved to Leti, Utah, a four-hour drive from where they used to reside in St. George, and a 25-minute drive from where Christine, 49, now lives in Murray.

Christine has been enjoying her new life in Utah after leaving Flagstaff, Arizona, and she recently shared how Mykelti offered her some advice that she took to heart in the wake of her split from Kody, 52.

The mom of six said she “had no idea life could be simple” in a Cameo video, adding, “I was asking Mykelti, I’m, like, ‘Is life simple?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah.'”

Christine then questioned Mykelti if “married life is simple” and her daughter’s response was yes. “Life is simple,” Christine emphasized.

“It’s a whole new world, and I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this,” the reality TV mom continued. “We have a life still, together, after this, because we have kids to raise. And Truely’s 11 [years old], so we have to just be good, and amiable, and things like that … And I think it’s just important to remember that.”

Instagram(2)

Not only do Mykelti and Christine now live closer, but they’re also both closer to Aspyn Thompson (née Brown), who is Christine’s eldest daughter and Mykelti’s sister. Truely is also staying with Christine during this time.

Meanwhile, Kody has remained back in Flagstaff, Arizona, amid their family’s delayed plans to break ground on their new Coyote Pass property.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody shared in his statement via Instagram on November 2. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives will premiere on TLC on November 21.