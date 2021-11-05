Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s aunt Kristyn Decker spoke out about her niece’s split from husband Kody Brown in a rare interview, saying she “could see it coming.”

“I don’t think Christine’s been genuinely, what I call genuinely, happy since day one,” Decker said during a Friday, November 5, appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. Christine, 49, and Kody, 52, had been married for 27 years prior to her decision to call it quits, having spiritually wed in March 1994.

Christine Brown/Instagram

Decker, a former polygamist herself, said feelings of jealousy and inadequacy can arise when in plural relationships, and she apparently saw that happen with Christine.

“Robyn coming into the family [in 2010] definitely threw another wrench in there and heartaches and depression,” Kristyn claimed. “No one wants to have their husband having sex with another woman and having children with them and on and on. It’s that it’s done because we believed we had to do it. Christine believed that. That’s how she was raised. And so did the other women.”

Kody later divorced his first wife, Meri Brown, in 2014, so he could legally marry Robyn, 43, and adopt her three children. The father of 18 and Robyn are still together today, and he is also spiritually married to Meri, 50, in addition to wife Janelle Brown. In a season 16 teaser, the Brown family argued about Robyn being viewed as the “head wife” in the family.

“Just from my own experiences … I think that as soon as another wife comes into the family, the whole dynamics change,” added the Fifty Years in Polygamy: Big Secrets and Little White Lies author. “The marriage is never going to be the same … I’m not sure [you can] even call it a marriage. But as soon as my husband took a second wife, our marriage was never the same and it was never going to be.”

Decker, who previously appeared on a 2013 episode of the family’s TLC reality show, said she is “proud” of Christine for leaving Kody and hopes her niece can now find “genuine happiness, the kind that I have and want everyone to have.”

Christine and Kody did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment regarding Decker’s remarks.

Shutterstock(3)

After going public with her split from Kody on November 2, the now-Utah resident shared an update via her LulaRoe Facebook group.

“First off, I want to thank you for your ongoing support,” Christine told fans ahead of the season 16 premiere on November 21. “I know you probably have many questions for me, but because my leaving has been documented as part of our family’s show, most of your questions will be answered on our episodes.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives will premiere on TLC on Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.