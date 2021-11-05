Sister Wives star Christine Brown was motivated to begin her weight loss journey after husband Kody Brown’s alleged body-shaming comments, a source exclusively tells In Touch on the heels of their split.

“The weight loss started because Kody would make all these comments about Robyn [Brown] once she started losing baby weight, and it really affected Christine,” the source claims to In Touch. “Christine felt like he was body-shaming her and felt like she wasn’t good enough for him.”

Kody, 52, and Robyn, 43, welcomed their youngest child together, Ariella Mae, 5, in January 2016. The couple also share a 10-year-old son, Solomon, in addition to Robyn’s three children from a past relationship, whom he adopted when they legally married in 2014.

As for Christine, 49, she and Kody are parents to six kids: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Prior to their split, they had been spiritually married since March 1994.

“In the past two years, Christine started this independent journey of having social media presence and building her own website,” the insider tells In Touch of how she has begun to forge her own path outside of the family.

Christine and Kody did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.

The Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage coauthor has also focused on her health and wellness goals, previously telling fans that she has stayed fit by eating for her blood type and working out.

Christine alluded to her frustrations with their marriage in a dramatic new teaser released ahead of season 16, in which Kody talks about the strained dynamic in their polygamous family.

“It’s pissing me off, they’re looking to Robyn for some kind of approval,” Kody said in a sneak peek clip that TLC posted on October 12. “I don’t have a head wife in this family.”

Meanwhile, their delayed Coyote Pass building plans seemed to cause the Browns to further struggle. “I don’t know if Kody even wants to see everybody all together again, maybe he’s fine just living separate,” Christine vented in another confessional, as a tearful Robyn later chimed in, “It’s made me feel that the foundation that our family was built on is crumbling, I don’t know.”

Christine announced her split from her spouse of 27 years in a statement on November 2, weeks after In Touch confirmed she sold her Flagstaff, Arizona, home and moved to a Utah-based duplex that she appears to be renting.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” her announcement read. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody also confirmed they were parting ways amicably and would continue to raise their children together.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he shared in a rare statement. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”