Courting soon? Sister Wives star Kody Brown is “definitely going to want to replace” his former third wife, Christine Brown, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Watch, it’ll happen in the future,” the source reveals following the news of Kody’s split from Christine, 49. “He’s sweating over losing a wife.”

The TLC stars announced their breakup after 27 years of spiritual marriage on November 2. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Kody, 52, shared his own statement regarding his split from Christine. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” read his message. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

The former couple spiritually wed in 1994 and Christine joined the polygamous Brown family as a third wife. Kody was already married to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown. He married his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in 2010. Kody and Christine welcomed six children during their faith-based marriage: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Unfortunately, they started to experience marital issues after the Browns moved from their cozy Las Vegas cul-de-sac to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018. The cracks in Kody and Christine’s marriage started to show during season 15 of their family’s long-running reality TV series, which seemed to be heightened by the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kody had the perfect set up for his wives when they lived in Vegas. Once they moved to Arizona, it was like everything changed,” the insider exclusively tells In Touch. “He won’t be the one to walk away from a marriage. He pushed them away so they end up leaving him.“