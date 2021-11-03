Sister Wives star Christine Brown shocked fans on November 2 when she announced she was leaving husband Kody Brown after 27 years of marriage. The now exes share six children who were left “upset,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“She started taking trips in the springtime. She would say, ‘I’m not staying here. My kids are not happy.’ They started being more independent and her kids realized they were happier elsewhere,” the insider tells In Touch. “The kids are upset by the split — they don’t know all the details of Kody and Christine’s relationship​​​, but they’re aware he wasn’t around.”

Christine, 49, and Kody, 52, spiritually wed on March 25, 1994, and share Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine announced the “difficult decision” to leave Kody and the life she created with him and her sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown in Flagstaff, Arizona, via Instagram. In Touch confirmed in October that Christine is currently living in Utah. Christine described herself as a “single woman” in the deed, according to online records.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV personality wrote. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Minutes after her statement was shared on social media, Kody posted his own.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the father of 18 wrote. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Fans, who are publicly slamming Kody while applauding Christine’s choice to leave, witnessed the couple’s tumultuous relationship in season 15 and new teasers for upcoming episodes revealed their dynamic was still very strained in recent months.

“Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage?” Christine said during one trailer amid the family’s plans to build on Coyote Pass. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Kody is still legally married to Robyn, 43, whom he wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri, 50, so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship. He is still spiritually married to sister wives Meri and Janelle, 52.