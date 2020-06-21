Day date! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, enjoyed lunch together in Los Angeles. The couple looked happy as they took in some sunshine during their outing.

Ben, 47, wore a black long-sleeve shirt with jeans and sneakers while Ana, 32, wore a gray sweater over a black tank top with jeans and sneakers. They also wore protective face masks as they exited the restaurant.

The couple seems to be going strong after several months of dating. Ben and Ana first met while on the set of their upcoming film, Deep Water. Their “chemistry was off the charts,” an insider told In Touch shortly after they went public with their romance in March. After filming ended, they were spotted on a vacation together in Ana’s native country of Cuba, then they jetted off for a getaway in Costa Rica. Once they returned to Los Angeles, they started to self-quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Justice League actor had been “holding off” on introducing his kids to Ana “until the timing is right,” a source revealed to In Touch. He wanted to get ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s “seal of approval” first before Ana met their three children — daughter Violet, 14, daughter Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. It seems like the 13 Going on 30 alum eventually gave Ben her blessing, because he was spotted out on a walk with his kids and the Knives Out star on May 24. Ben’s kids also seem to approve of Ana, especially Violet. The teen was spotted out on a grocery run with her dad and his girlfriend on June 5.

Ben’s kids aren’t the only family members who are on board with his new relationship. His mom, Christine Anne Boldt, thinks Ana is a “positive influence” on her son, a source exclusively told In Touch. She’s “thrilled to see him so happy and in such a good place.”

The Gone Girl star recently introduced Ana to his mom shortly after she met his kids. “He and Ana flew to the East Coast with Violet and Samuel (Seraphina stayed with Jen), and they spent four days together as a family,” the insider continued. “Seeing Ben happy makes Christine happy.”

