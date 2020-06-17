She approves! Ben Affleck’s mom, Christine Anne Boldt, thinks his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, is a “positive influence” on the 47-year-old, a source exclusively tells In Touch. She’s “thrilled to see him so happy and in such a good place.”

“Seeing Ben happy makes Christine happy,” the source continues, revealing the Gone Girl star introduced his mother to Ana, 32, shortly after he introduced the Cuban actress to his three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “He and Ana flew to the East Coast with [his] kids Violet and Samuel (Seraphina stayed with Jen), and they spent four days together as a family.”

On Monday, June 15, Ben, Christine and Ana were photographed getting off a private plane in Los Angeles, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The Knives Out actress appeared to lend a helping hand and assisted the grandmother with her luggage.

“Before Christine met Ana, she was uncertain of her intentions,” the insider admits, adding, “Ben doesn’t exactly have a great history with women, and she was concerned about the age difference.”

Thankfully, it looks like Ana was able to win over the elementary school teacher. “After being introduced, Christine can see exactly why Ben has fallen for Ana,” the insider shares.

Ben and Ana first met while filming their movie Deep Water in November 2019. Although their “chemistry was off the charts,” they refrained from going public with their relationship until March, another source told In Touch at the time. They seemingly confirmed they were a couple after sharing some intimate photos from their tropical vacation. Since then, the duo has been in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the lockdown gradually lifted, Ben started to introduce Ana to his loved ones.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Batman star had been “holding off” introducing his kids to Ana “until the timing is right,” a third insider shared. “He [needed] to get [Jennifer]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step.” While Ben would “never try to replace Jen, who he calls ‘the best mom in the world,’” it appears she approves of his new romance considering Ana has been spotted with Ben’s kids on several occasions since.

Now that Ben’s mom approves, Ana is totally in with the Afflecks!