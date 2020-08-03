Where do we start!? Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick has had beef with her costars since the very beginning.

The Staten Island native only lasted three episodes on season 1, before she was kicked out of the house for refusing to work at the Shore Store. She returned to the show for season 2, but left again after she got into a violent altercation with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

After leaving the show for a second time, we didn’t hear much from the brunette beauty except for the occasional Twitter brawl with her former roommates. Angelina made her Jersey Shore comeback in 2018 for their spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

At first, her frenemies were shocked by her return after DJ Pauly D pranked them with Angelina’s arrival. They eventually put their differences aside, and the cast embraced the influencer with open arms.

Of course, her return to the franchise has been a little bumpy. Most recently, the girls hit a rough patch after they made an insensitive speech at Angelina’s November 2019 wedding.

Nicole, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese made several jokes, and even called her “the dump to their island,” before she stormed out of her own affair. The whole fiasco aired on MTV in June 2020, relighting a match to their feud.

Following the episode, Angelina revealed where she stands with the girls in recent months. “I texted all of them, and I spoke to them. Deena and [I] had a nice convo. Nicole I’ve texted and we spoke. Jenni I texted, ‘I wanna move past this,’ and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand, etc. Not saying sorry at all,” Angelina wrote to a fan.

Shortly after, Deena took to Twitter to share her side of the story. “For months, myself, Jenni and Nicole were getting threats and her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look [like] terrible people … and after seeing the episode and seeing her true colors … I can care less if I ever see her again in my life,” she wrote at the time.

“I’ve been getting death threats since 2009 and I still get them to this day,” Angelina wrote in response. “I can’t control what people write to you or what they write to me. You are always going to have trolls commenting and saying stupid s–t. Don’t blame [me] for other people’s actions.”

Scroll below for a detailed timeline of Angelina’s on-and-off beef with the Jersey Shore cast.