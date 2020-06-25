That wedding speech caused some serious drama on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — but will it stop Angelina Pivarnick from returning to the show? The MTV star famously left the series back in 2010 after fighting with costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, but she hinted this time around she won’t let a little messiness stop her from doing her job. Amid news the series was officially renewed for season 4, she teased her future with reality TV in an Instagram comment on Wednesday, June 24.

“Are you going to return for the next season of Family Vacation?” a fan asked after Angelina, 33, reminisced about her wedding day. “What do [you] think, LOL,” she shot back. “Yes, LOL,” a second fan answered. “Make that money.” The Jersey Shore star was clearly on board with that plan, responding with the raised hands emoji and a heart.

Courtesy Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

That doesn’t mean Angelina is ready to forgive and forget what went down with Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese. An insider told Us Weekly Angelina was “not talking to” her costars after their wedding speech jokes crossed a major line. Though some fans thought they were all in good fun and the bride shouldn’t have taken things so seriously, she clapped back at anyone who dared to tell her she was overreacting.

“Seeing how everyone’s downplaying our feelings is incredible and sad at the same time!! It was OUR wedding, the one day we can’t get back!!!” she wrote on June 18 after the season finale aired. “No can tell [husband Chris Larangeira] and [I] how to feel. Once again, I am the bad guy.”

The drama didn’t stop at the celebration, either. On Twitter, Angelina revealed she and JWoww were still having issues offscreen. She was able to talk her issues out with Snooki and Deena, but when she texted JWoww, a new fight began. “I texted, ‘I wanna move past this,’ and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand, etc. Not saying sorry at all,” she explained. She also threatened to share texts from a group chat where her Jersey Shore costars were “talking s–t about [her] the night of [her] wedding.”

It looks like Angelina’s feud with her costars might just be making a comeback — and the castmates will no doubt be hashing out their issues during season 4. Snooki and Angelina’s truce won’t be shown on screen after the mom of three announced she was “retiring” from the show to spend more time with her kids. However, fans can expect to see JWoww and Angelina’s drama play out in full.