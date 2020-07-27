Although Angelina Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira’s wedding was full of drama, their relationship has been smooth sailing. While they started seeing each other romantically in 2016, their romance timeline spans over a decade.

“I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend,” the brunette beauty told People in 2018. “We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

Angelina revealed the pair reconnected years later when Chris invited her to a party. “We started hanging out from there and we’ve been together ever since,” she told the outlet.

In January 2018, the couple got engaged after over two years as a couple. They later tied the knot at their lavish nuptials in November 2019. Jersey Shore fans watched Angelina walk down the aisle and say “I do” to her longtime love in an episode that aired during season 3 of the reboot, Family Vacation. Sadly, viewers also saw the drama that transpired with the Staten Island native’s costars.

During Angelina and Chris’s wedding reception, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese made a speech that did not go over well. After making several jokes, including calling the bride “the dump to their island,” Angelina stormed out of her own affair and the girls were booed by their wedding guests.

Since then, Angelina has been at odds with her castmates and the ladies have taken their feud to Twitter. “For months, myself, Jenni and Nicole were getting threats and her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look [like] terrible to people … and after seeing the episode and seeing her true colors … I can care less if I ever see her again in my life,” Deena tweeted on July 7.

“I’ve been getting death threats since 2009 and I still get them to this day,” Angelina wrote in response. “I can’t control what people write to you or what they write to me. You are always going to have trolls commenting and saying stupid s–t. Don’t blame [me] for other people’s actions.”

It looks like Angelina’s feud with the Jersey Shore cast is far from over, but luckily, she has her man to lean on. Scroll below for a look at Angelina and Chris’s relationship timeline.