Jersey Shore‘s Deena Cortese spoke out after Angelina Pivarnick allegedly “leaked” costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena’s wedding toast online.

“To think she swore on her animals’ lives she didn’t leak it,” Deena, 35, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Wednesday, February 16. “I feel like this friendship we have has been based on a lie … I’ve been there for her … and now I know she deliberately did something to hurt me … makes me sad. Unfortunately, I know the source n [sic] know it is in fact true.”

A source told The Sun that Angelina intentionally released the audio of her bridesmaids’ controversial speeches at her 2019 wedding to estranged husband Chris Larangeira in an effort to “make them look bad.”

An attorney for Angelina tells In Touch she “cannot comment” on the matter.

During the MTV special titled An Unshoregettable Wedding, which aired in November 2020, Vinny Guadagnino explained what exactly went down that night.

“Everyone knows I am the king at wedding speeches,” Vinny, 34, said. “I was funny, I was charming, I was heartfelt [at [Mike Sorrentino‘s] wedding to Lauren Pesce] … but basically, the girls did the exact opposite, and it went horribly wrong.”

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Mike, 39, was taken aback while rewatching Deena’s line about Angelina and Chris’ third engagement and how it finally “stuck.”

“This is painful,” Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio chimed in. When he saw Snooki, 34, tell Angelina she was the “fly to their s–t,” the DJ laughed and admitted, “That was bad.”

Vinny tried to give the trio some credit, though, for attempting to get laughs but noted they made some glaring errors. “I kind of respect that the girls tried to tell a couple of jokes, but that’s when everything went sideways,” he explained.

“I think where they went wrong was to insult the island when the entire island shut down to be at this wedding,” Pauly said in hindsight, referencing the moment when JWoww, 36, infamously said Angelina was the “dump to our island.”

“Staten Islanders are a rough crowd to begin with,” Vinny pointed out. “Once you make fun of the Staten Island dump, that’s not a good look. You got to know your crowd.”

After facing backlash, Deena issued a statement via Twitter saying she never meant to hurt anyone. “Our speech was not meant to be malicious … I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative,” she wrote following the reception. “We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house.”