Showing them who’s boss! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick isn’t one to take online shade from social media trolls or even her castmates. The MTV personality has always said what’s on her mind, and she claps back at her haters no matter who they are.

“I do go back at the haters because I want them to know ‘hey I see you’ and what you’re doing is not cool,” Angelina exclusively told In Touch in February. Although she said her biggest haters often reveal they are huge fans, she added, “It’s not good to bully people.”

In addition to telling off her haters in the comments, the Staten Island native also has to ward off weirdos from sliding into her DMs. While speaking with In Touch, she revealed she had recently received a “d–k pic” at the time. “It was the most disgusting thing I have ever seen,” she said. “I’m trying to find it right now, but it was terrible … It was kind of ridiculous that somebody would actually think it is normal to send this to me. I don’t understand what he was thinking when he actually pressed the send button.”

Angelina has no problem putting her trolls in their place, even her Jersey Shore costars. Following the brunette beauty’s November 2019 wedding, she has been at odds with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese after the ladies made an inappropriate speech at her wedding.

A match was lit to their feud after Angelina’s nuptials to Chris Larangeira aired on MTV in June. “For months, myself, Jenni and Nicole were getting threats and her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look [like] terrible to people … and after seeing the episode and seeing her true colors … I can care less if I ever see her again in my life,” Deena tweeted about Angelina following the episode.

“I’ve been getting death threats since 2009 And I still get them to this day,” Angelina clapped back. “I can’t control what people write to you or what they write to me. You are always going to have trolls commenting and saying stupid s–t. Don’t blame [me] for other people’s actions.”

It seems like her feud with her costars is far from over. Scroll below to see Angelina’s most epic clapbacks.