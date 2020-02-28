Fans are in for some surprises. A new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer dropped on February 28 and it definitely looks like Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., a.k.a. Pauly D hooked up during the filming of the reality series.

“I’m officially divorced,” Jenni, 34, said in the promo. “When I got that green light … me and Jenni, we are going to hook up,” Pauly, 39, claimed. Later on in the trailer, Jenni said she “loved” Pauly and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told her, “I know he has feelings for you.”

MTV

The trailer also briefly showed the two of them in bed together, with Pauly lying on top of the Snooki & Jwoww alum. She reached up to pull him closer and it certainly looked like they shared a kiss, even with other people sleeping in the same room.

Angelina Pivarnick also added during the ad that she hoped her two fellow MTV castmates would get together at her wedding. Footage from her nuptials are also included in the trailer, and it looks like just as much of a disaster as fans had likely previously heard about and that the cameras captured the awkward moment when her costars roasted her at the wedding.

MTV

At Angelina’s wedding reception, Snooki, 32, Deena Cortese, and JWoww all “made some jokes” about her, a source told Us Weekly in November 2019. “The audience at the wedding booed them,” the insider added. “The jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land, and some didn’t think they were kind. Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it. She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them. MTV filmed everything.”

Indeed, it looks like all the drama made the reality TV show. The trailer showed everyone reacted to the bridesmaids’ speech and how upset Angelina was over the proceedings, including people crying and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation bride demanding that the camera crew get out of her “f–king face.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Deena, 33, even looked straight at the camera and said, “I will never film with her again.” Clearly, tensions were high after the big event, and fans can catch all the action now that the show is back on the small screen.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.