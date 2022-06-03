Fighting costars. Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino accused Angelina Pivarnick of having “side pieces” in the trailer for the second part of season 5.

“I’ve been feeling alone in this marriage for a long time,” Angelina, 35, said in the new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer, which dropped on Thursday, June 2.

The first half of season 5 ended with with Angelina and her husband, Chris Larangeira, working through their problems. However, the pair officially called it quits earlier this year. According to documents obtained by In Touch, Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his January 20, 2022, filing as the reason for his divorce from the Staten Island native.

Angelina shared insight into the breakup in the trailer, saying, “Chris left again. He moved out.”

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

While the MTV star was busy navigating the split, the situation became more difficult when Mike, 39, began to speculate about the reason behind the breakup. “He’s, like, in the pot and he’s [stirring],” she said in one scene.

Tensions between Mike and Angelina escalated when the costars went head-to–head in an explosive fight. He accused her of being a cheater, which left her in shock. Mike then reiterated his claim, shouting, “You had multiple side pieces and they all wanted to expose you!”

In previous episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina had been accused of having a “side boo” during her marriage to Chris. However, the EMT insisted that she was not unfaithful to her husband.

Angelina and Chris got married during a drama-filled ceremony and reception in November 2019, which played out on the MTV show.

The January 2022 divorce filing is not the first time the pair have called it quits. ​​The TV personality previously filed for divorce from Chris back in January 2021, though never served him with the papers. The filing was eventually dismissed after they reconciled over summer 2021.

In the beginning of January 2022, the reality star told In Touch that she and Chris were still together but “working on” their marriage. “We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she admitted at the time.

It seems that the exes are officially over after Angelina revealed she’s back on the market in a TikTok video posted in May 2022.