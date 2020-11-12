Cringe! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio reacted to the awkward and now-notorious speech their costars gave at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

The comments made by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley led to some serious drama, which fans will get to relive on the new special titled “An Unshoregettable Wedding” airing Thursday, November 12.

Before we return next Jerzday, RSVP is recapping The Speech Heard ‘round The Shore! 🎤 @VINNYGUADAGNINO, of course, has some pointers on tonight’s #JSFamilyVacation special: An Unshoregettable Wedding! pic.twitter.com/lpyM9qzSwO — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) November 12, 2020

“Everyone knows I am the king at wedding speeches,” Vinny, 33, said in the clip shared via the show’s official Twitter account. “I was funny, I was charming, I was heartfelt [at Mike’s wedding to Lauren Pesce] … but basically, the girls did the exact opposite and it went horribly wrong.”

Mike, 38, was taken aback while rewatching Deena’s line about Angelina, 34, and Chris’ third engagement and how it finally “stuck,” giving a resounding “damn!”

“This is painful,” Pauly D, 40, chimed in. When he saw Snooki, 32, tell Angelina she was the “fly to their s–t,” the disc jockey laughed and admitted, “That was bad.”

Vinny tried to give the trio some credit for attempting to get laughs, yet noted they made some mistakes along the way. “I kind of respect that the girls tried to tell a couple of jokes, but that’s when everything went sideways,” he explained.

“I think where they went wrong was to insult the island when the entire island shut down to be at this wedding,” Pauly said in hindsight, referencing the moment when JWoww, 34, infamously said Angelina was the “dump to our island.”

“Staten Islanders are a rough crowd to begin with,” Vinny pointed out. “Once you make fun of the Staten Island dump, that’s not a good look. You got to know your crowd.”

It certainly didn’t go over well with attendees or their costar, considering Angelina stormed out of her own affair. After facing some backlash, Deena issued a statement via Twitter revealing they never meant to cause harm.

“Our speech was not meant to be malicious … I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative,” Deena wrote following the tense reception. “We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house.”