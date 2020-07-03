Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Calls Vinny Guadagnino a ‘Peasant’ After He Tells Her to ‘Shut Up’

Aww yeah, drama, yeah? Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick clapped back at her costar Vinny Guadagnino after he told her to “shut up.”

“I liked it better when your Twitter was deleted,” the 32-year-old wrote on the social media platform on Thursday, July 2. In response, the brunette babe, 34, fumed, “It was NEVER deleted, sweetie pie. Just do yourself a favor and learn how to talk to the QUEEN of Staten Island!!!” She continued, “[You] are a peasant, and I am your ruler. Get that straight, and we shall be good. Whoever messes [wit] the queen shall face consequences.”

In a separate tweet, Vinny wrote, “A queen with 70 followers?” to which she shot back, “It’s a glitch [you] moron. Get it together. And for your info, a queen can have zero followers and still be better than your lunatic ass.”

Over the years, Angelina has been known to get on Vinny’s nerves. Things got more out of control when Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi tried to convince him that she wanted to hook up.

Then, after the now-infamous wedding speech given at Angelina and husband Chris Larangeira‘s nuptials, Vinny seemingly sided with JWoww, Snooki and Deena Cortese after their jokes on her big day “didn’t land,” a source told Us Weekly.

“The crowd forgot about everything that happened,” Vinny told cameras at the time. “At this point, it’s just Angelina that is dragging this thing along and really upset.”

Recently, the Lashelina Lashes founder slammed critics who “downplayed” her feelings following the drama.

“It was OUR wedding, the one day we can’t get back!!! No can tell [Chris] and [I] how to feel,” the MTV star wrote on her Instagram Story on June 18. “Once again, I am the bad guy.”

Angelina took a few more jabs at Vinny on Twitter on July 2, calling him a “troll” and “petty” before signing off for the night. *Grabs popcorn.* Time will tell if these two ever make up!

