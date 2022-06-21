Exclusive Jersey Shore’s Mike on Why He Confronted Angelina About Cheating Rumors: ‘I’m Gonna Call You Out’

Spilling the tea. Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed why he confronted costar Angelina Pivarnick about rumors saying she cheated on ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, claiming it to be “the source” of the season’s drama, in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

As shown during part 2 of season 5 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation teaser, the guido called her a “cheater” during a one-on-one conversation. The clip was followed by a heated argument where he claimed she had “multiple side pieces” during her marriage. Angelina was accused of cheating on her ex in previous seasons, however, she always claimed to be faithful to him.

“This season is definitely a lot messier than I would like,” he exclusively tells In Touch of what to expect on the extended fifth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “But at the same time, if anyone in the group’s decisions start to bleed into our life and make our life messy, that’s when I’m gonna call you out.”

In Touch confirmed Angelina’s ex-husband filed for divorce in January 2022, but that wasn’t the first time their marriage was on the rocks. The “Queen of Staten Island” first filed for divorce from Chris in January 2021 after nearly two years of marriage, In Touch confirmed at the time. However, she never served him with the papers, leading the pair to reconcile during summer 2021.

The All Star Shore star told In Touch in January 2022 that they were “working on” their marriage, following the first divorce filing. “We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she admitted. Fans were able to see the former couple’s relationship struggles during season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and she claimed to have “liked the fact” that she was so transparent about her near-end marriage.

“I feel like I’m an open book and I’m happy to be that because, if I wasn’t an open book, I wouldn’t be my most authentic self,” she said.

Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months,” as the reason for his split, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

However, it seems like there’s more drama to the story, as he seemingly shaded his ex-wife in a March 2022 Instagram Story. The New York native posted a video to Justin Bieber’s hit “Love Yourself.” “My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone,” the song played as he made a suggestive face.

The sanitation worker even included the text, “I didn’t wanna share a post cause,” as the song continued to sing, “I didn’t want anyone thinking I still care. I don’t but, you still hit my phone up.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5, part 2 premieres on MTV Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT