Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Says JWoww Accused Her of Trying to ‘Sabotage Her Brand’ Amid Drama

Awkward! Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick claims costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley accused her of trying to “sabotage her brand” while attempting to make amends amid wedding drama.

“Have you contacted your costars since filming stopped and sorted things out or not yet?” one fan asked on Twitter on June 18 while the season finale was airing. In response, the 33-year-old alleged, “Yes, I texted all of them, and I spoke to them. Deena [Cortese] and [I] had a nice convo. Nicole [“Snooki” Polizzi] I’ve texted and we spoke. Jenni I texted, ‘I wanna move past this,’ and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand, etc. Not saying sorry at all.”

In a separate tweet, the Lashelina Lashes owner said the women talked badly about her ahead of her nuptials to now-husband Chris Larangeira. “I wasn’t going to say anything, but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn’t know I was in talking s–t about me the night of my wedding? And you wonder why I couldn’t let things go.”

I wasn’t going to say anything but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn’t know I was in talking shit about me the night of my wedding? And you wonder why I couldn’t let things go. — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) June 19, 2020

At Angelina’s reception, Deena, Snooki and JWoww “made some jokes about Angelina,” a source told Us Weekly. “The audience at the wedding booed them.”

However, the bride wasn’t happy with her pals. “The jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land, and some didn’t think they were kind,” the source explained. “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it. She was pissed … MTV filmed everything.”

Angelina noted on June 18 that her family was “appalled” by her friends’ behavior. “A lot of our wedding didn’t watch the show and still don’t,” she said in a tweet.

JWoww’s rep tells In Touch she’s not commenting at this time.

