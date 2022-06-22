Speaking out. Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick responds to allegations that she cheated on estranged husband Chris Larangeira with All Star Shore costar Luis “Potro” Caballero during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“I was very open and honest. I told everybody from the jump what happened, “ Angelina tells In Touch while promoting promoting the series premiere of Paramount+’s All Star Shore. “Maybe that bit me in the ass a little bit, because here I am being honest and open.”

She adds, “I’m literally gonna set the record straight when this whole thing airs.”

While Angelina, 35, and Chris, 42, have both been accused of being unfaithful in their marriage, the MTV star faced claims that she had a two-year affair with the Acapulco Shore star. Angelina’s alleged affair with Luis, 29, will be a main source of drama during the upcoming part 2, season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

The TV personality continues to deny that she had an affair with the Mexico native, insisting she didn’t know him during the time that their alleged affair was rumored to have begun. “I have all the receipts that I need and don’t know somebody for two years yet until August,” Angelina says. “So how did I date somebody for two years?”

In a teaser clip for the second part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's season 5, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino called Angelina a "cheater." The clip was followed by a heated argument where he claimed she had "multiple side pieces" during her marriage to Chris. "I didn't have a side piece the whole entire time I was married. That's another lie," the Staten Island native continues. "I'm going to be open and honest on my Instagram page when I am allowed to about what's not real. And what's made up and a fake story." She adds, "The timelines don't add up." Ahead of the new episodes, Mike, 39, exclusively told In Touch that he wasn't holding back when it came to Angelina's drama. "This season is definitely a lot messier than I would like," he said of what to expect from the extended season. "But at the same time, if anyone in the group's decisions start to bleed into our life and make our life messy, that's when I'm gonna call you out." As for her nasty split from Chris, Angelina went on to explain that Jersey Shore viewers have only seen one side their marriage. "People don't really know what was going on behind closed doors between Chris and I." she says. "So I will set the record straight down the road. Can't wait for that." Chris filed for divorce from Angelina in January 2022, In Touch confirmed in February. According to documents, he cited "irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months" in his filing as the reason for the divorce. All Star Shore premieres on Paramount+ Wednesday, June 29.