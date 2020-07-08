Double standard? Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick slammed costar Deena Cortese for bringing drama to her wedding while the Staten Island native, 34, maintained composure at Deena’s son CJ’s baptism.

“They’re blaming you for the fact that THEY embarrassed you on your wedding day but you were respectful and respected Deena’s son’s baptism,” one user tweeted to the Lashalina owner on Tuesday, July 7. “They’re just making excuses for what they did to you like they always do. And yeah! Angelina has gotten hate FOR YEARS!!”

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

In agreement, Angelina replied, “Yes!!!!! She said no drama at her [baby’s] baptism!!! I respected her and didn’t do anything then I ask her to be a bridesmaid (MTV and 495 [productions] didn’t tell me to do that I wanted to do that on my own) and they come to my wedding and did what they did. Excuses, excuses.”

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may recall Deena, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s wedding speech that was captured for the show. The ladies made several insensitive jokes that fell flat and even called the bride “the dump to their island.” Following their speech, Angelina stormed out of her wedding venue while Deena, 33, vowed to “never film with her again.”

Before Angelina exposed Deena for not holding the same standards she has for others, the mother of one revealed their feud is far from over. “For months, myself, Jenni and Nicole were getting threats and her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look [like] terrible to people … and after seeing the episode and seeing her true colors … I can care less if I ever see her again in my life,” the meatball tweeted.

“I’ve been getting death threats since 2009 And I still get them to this day,” Angelina wrote in response. “I can’t control what people write to you or what they write to me. You are always going to have trolls commenting and saying stupid s–t. Don’t blame [me] for other people’s actions.”

Only time will tell if the girls will ever reconcile.