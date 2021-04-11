Dog Moms and Cat Dads! Meet the Pets of the ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples

The couples from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé universe garner quite a bit of attention from their appearances on reality TV, but sometimes it’s their pets that steal the spotlight! Many stars from the show are pet parents to adorable cats and dogs who are very much a part of their families.

Paola and Russ Mayfield, who have been a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise since season 1, welcomed a fur baby before they had a biological child of their own. The couple adopted a puppy named Phoebe shortly after Paola arrived in Oklahoma from her native country of Colombia in 2013.

When Paola was pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child, son Axel, in 2018, fans took issue with the couple’s adorable pup. Many urged Russ and Pao to rehome Pheobe because of her breed. Since Phoebe appeared to be a Pitbull mix, followers felt that she was not a suitable dog for a family.

“I can’t believe that people are actually telling me to get rid of my sweet dog. I’m not sure if she has a drop of Pitbull blood in her but I wouldn’t care if she did!” Paola exclusively told In Touch at the time. “We have been with Phoebe since Russ and I first got married back in Oklahoma five years ago. She kept me company when Russ was gone for days working in the field. I could never get rid of her, she is family!”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games contestant continued, “She is the sweetest puppy and easily scared, so to be honest I will be more worried about my dog than my baby adjusting to our new family. Phoebe doesn’t initially trust people as apparently she was hurt when she was little and quickly cowers but never with any aggression but with us she feels safe and happy! People keep telling me to get rid of her, but that’s like getting rid of someone from your family. And all because you are afraid that something might happen.”

“I know my dog and I know she will be protective of my baby as she is with me now!” she added.

The couple welcomed Axel in January 2019 and Pheobe seemed to adjust to her family’s new addition seamlessly. Unfortunately, the Mayfields had to say goodbye to their sweet girl in September of that year. “We loved you so much, Phoebe [loudly crying emoji] [red heart emoji],” she captioned a photo of her hugging her dog in what appeared to be a veterinarian’s office.

