Cheers for the newlyweds! 90 Day Fiancé star Jess Caroline is happily married to the “man of her dreams” after her tumultuous split from Colt Johnson.

The TLC newcomer introduced her new husband, Brian, to the world on part 3 of the Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all, which aired on Monday, October 5. Jess, 26, proudly revealed she “moved on” and thanked Colt’s mother, Debbie Johnson, for “sabotaging” their relationship because it allowed her to find true love.

TLC

Brian joined her for the TV special filmed on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic and Jess gushed over her “upgrade” while sharing all the exciting details with host Shaun Robinson. Jess raved over her new beau’s admirable qualities as a partner, saying he was “supportive” and always keeping a smile on her face.

In this relationship, Jess said she feels so much more secure because he never lied to her or needed the attention of other women. The reality star said Brian let her know how “special” she is to him every single day, before showing off the dazzling diamond ring on her finger as well as a photo from their nuptials.

“Damn, she got her green card,” Debbie replied. Colt congratulated Jess, and she said it’s much “better” having a man who really cares for her after being cheated on. “I’m happy for the newlyweds and [her] new green card,” Colt added.

Courtesy Jess Caroline/Instagram

Jess revealed they first met because Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s friend Carmen hooked them up. “Larissa introduced Carmen to me and me and Carmen started [talking] every day,” she shared. Jess said Carmen pushed her to start dating again because she had a lot to offer the right man, saying, “I have a friend. He’s a vegetarian, and he likes the same music as you and I think [you two] would be the perfect match.”

And sure enough, they hit it off just five months after Jess broke up with Colt.

“We had to rush [the wedding] because she lost her job, so I thought the best thing to do is to marry her and make sure we can keep growing our relationship,” Brian said. Jess revealed they could have gone back to Brazil, but he didn’t want to lose her or do a long-distance relationship so he asked for her hand in marriage.

Afterward, Colt said he felt like the “luckiest man” because he “dodged both these women.” Brian was “glad” Colt “messed up,” too, because he’s “happy” with Jess.