An unfathomable loss. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Armando Rubio is speaking out about the tragic death of his wife and her unborn child in a heartfelt statement shared via Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 14.

The Mexico native said he wanted “to clear up any confusion” about what happened that fateful day they got into a car accident, adding he omitted some details when he recalled the story during the season 2 premiere.

“I did not want to go into specifics on the show, but now I find it necessary. My then-wife and I had been separated for a few months before her passing for a number of reasons, one of which was anger issues she was working on,” he began.

Amid the divorce proceedings, they were working on “rebuilding their friendship,” but they still had their fair share of issues behind closed doors.

The exes had already welcomed their daughter, Hannah, at the time, but he was coming to terms with his sexuality and figured it was best to share his truth. “After I came out to my wife, we decided to separate,” Rubio said on the show.

Two or three months after they separated, the accident occurred. “On the evening of her passing, a disagreement took place over finances and I thought it would be best to leave the situation and return back to my home,” he wrote in his new statement, sharing more details about what happened.

Rubio, 31, was driving down the highway minutes later and was “shocked” to suddenly be struck from behind and “hit again” moments after. “As I continued down the highway, I then realized it was my ex-wife and before I knew it she lost control of her vehicle and passed away on the scene,” he further explained.

The TLC star admitted this was a “very tragic event” for both him and his daughter to go through, noting the mother of his child was expecting “an unborn baby” at the time of her death.

“This was a very difficult moment for everyone involved, myself, our family, our friends and has been a long grieving process and out of respect for my daughter’s mother and her memory, I ask for your empathy and understanding on this personal tragedy. Thank you,” he concluded.

“She was a wonderful mother and person,” Rubio added. The TV personality has continued to raise their baby girl, Hannah, and he regularly shares photos of her on his Instagram page. “For you I stand. My world,” the reality star captioned a snap of them embracing on June 15.

Rubio made his highly anticipated debut on the June 8 premiere. He and his partner, Kenneth Niedermeier, 57, made history as the franchise’s first-ever same-sex male couple and viewers will continue getting to know them better as they open up more about their long-distance love story.