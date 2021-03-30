Finding inspiration in frenemies? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Jess Caroline’s husband, Brian Hanvey, dropped a diss track about Larissa Dos Santos Lima amid their feud, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“This whole time Jess kept quiet up until this past week when her husband, Brian, decided to drop a diss track (called ‘Mess’) about Larissa. It’s a response to her attacks and how she talked s–t about people who were there for her,” says the source close to the reality TV couple. “He’s going to come out with a music video soon. He wants everyone to know that he has his wife’s back.”

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Brian, whom Jess went public with during the season 5 tell-all, apparently released the single because he “got sick” of the drama going on with Larissa, 34.

“The song came out the same day Larissa seemingly announced her engagement [to Eric Nichols] and shared a pic of her trying on wedding dresses,” notes the insider, who speculates her timing with the post was for a reason. “[Larissa] wanted to take away the attention of the song and have people talk about her relationship.”

Larissa and Jess’ falling out happened mid-January 2021, which fans saw unfold on social media. “Larissa got mad that Jess wasn’t there to pick her up from her surgery appointment, but it was a whole misunderstanding,” says the source.

When their tension first started, Larissa vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories after the two faced off seemingly over an OnlyFans collaboration and flakiness. “[Jess] used me to argue with Vanessa [Guerra], my ex Colt [Johnson] and now, is using my photos after I blocked your ass because you bailed me the day of my surgery? Poker face!!!!” wrote the Brazil native at the time.

Larissa later told In Touch exclusively she felt her friendship with Jess may have been “one-sided” after they originally had a lot in common.

Courtesy of Brian Hanvey/Instagram; Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

“A true friendship is unconditional, but that is not what we had,” added the mom of two. “I gave my best efforts to promote and to help build a larger following for her social media with my time and money. The friendship is not reciprocated with what she can do for me, because she simply doesn’t want to unless it benefits her. Not only do I feel foolish, I am hurt.”

Jess fired back at the drama in her own statement to In Touch at the time, saying there was “no feud” between them. “Me, as well as other friends, am concerned for her well-being,” she said. “I am at peace and have no interest in getting into this as it doesn’t resonate with me and the type of person I want to be. I’m heartbroken she is pushing everyone away, but ultimately, that is her choice.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper