Letting go. Tim Malcolm finally addressed his split from long-distance love, Jeniffer Tarazona, sharing the reason behind their breakup on the Monday, June 1, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

“I haven’t actually talked to Jeniffer in a couple months,” the TLC alum dished on the new limited series. “After the tell-all, Jeniffer and I were planning to get her a visa, but it was very expensive. So I told her, Jeniffer, give me some time.”

Tim admitted he recently purchased a very costly piece of equipment, which ended up exacerbating their relationship struggles. “And then of course, to her, that was like oh, you care more about your business. That started a series of arguments,” he claimed. As of now, he still makes custom guns, but business is slow.

Courtesy of Tim Malcolm/Instagram

The TV personality said that when things didn’t start improving with Jeniffer, he lost motivation to continue a romance with the brunette beauty. “She didn’t want to come anymore and we stopped talking. We were done,” Tim further explained.

The exes made their debut on season 3 and are no longer in contact with each other. After enjoying the single life, he met another Colombian stunner in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Courtesy of Jeniffer Tarazona/Instagram

“We’re dating. I don’t know how serious it is,” Tim said. He’s been in lockdown alone, but he and his ex Veronica Rodriguez are still coparenting, so he has stayed over at her place “a few nights,” telling cameras he’s grateful to “still see [his] family.”

Fans have rooted for the former flames to get back together, but he has no interest in reconciling with his ex-fiancé. “I look at [Veronica] more like a sister now,” he said. “I don’t really look at her like a romantic interest and I’m sure she probably feels the same way about me.”

Tim and Veronica fell for each other when her now-13-year-old daughter, Chloe, was only a child, and they stayed together for almost 10 years until they decided to part ways.

“Veronica and I raised Chloe more like a friend than a daughter,” he said about their dynamic. “Some people say you shouldn’t do that, but she turned out to be a magnificent kid. I don’t know I’m as cool to her as I once was, but I think we still have a good relationship.”

“I think Veronica and I made a good couple,” Tim added. “A lot of my best memories of my life are with Veronica. I think what we have is beautiful and I wouldn’t want to change it.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.