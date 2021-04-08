Exclusive ’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Larissa’s BF Eric Will ‘Meet Her Kids for the 1st Time’ in Brazil: He’s ‘Going With Her’

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s on-again boyfriend, Eric Nichols, will “meet her kids for the first time” when they go to her native country of Brazil, an insider tells In Touch exclusively.

“Larissa wants to go back to Brazil, but she hasn’t decided the date yet. She’s thinking around September. It all depends on what she has going on here. She wants to go to relax and be with her family,” says the source.

The former TLC star, 34, and her boyfriend, Eric, relocated from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Colorado in September 2020, where several of his loved ones reside.

In a new YouTube video posted on April 6, Larissa opened up about how she may “self-deport” back to Brazil after her arrest by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE], which took place during their move. She was released from ICE custody hours later, but still has a court date up ahead.

“I’m still debating if I should self-deport or wait and see if the judge tells me if I have to leave,” the TV personality shared, noting she is accepting of either outcome.

“We really want to go visit other countries,” Larissa added about her traveling plans with Eric, revealing they would love to see her children and relatives in Brazil. “I’m really looking forward to something new happening,” she continued.

Larissa and Eric started dating in January 2019 after meeting on the dating app Tinder. The couple have been in an off-and-on relationship ever since, but they are now going strong again after reconciling in 2020. Marriage rumors even swirled when the reality star shared new photos wearing a wedding dress on March 26, 2021.

“She doesn’t really comment on her kids, but she mentioned when she goes to Brazil and Eric meets them, she’s going to post a picture with everybody together,” the insider tells In Touch. “She’s really looking forward to that.”

After being fired from TLC in September 2020, Larissa is excited about “going away and for a change in her life,” the insider shares, revealing she is also considering getting “more plastic surgery done.”

Fans have been wondering about the Happily Ever After? alum’s immigration status following her video update. As of now, “she’s waiting for an answer,” says the source close to Larissa. “She has her work permit but does not have her green card yet. The process can take months — years.”

