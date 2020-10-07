A furry family member! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi expanded their brood with a new puppy.

The Georgia resident announced the news on Wednesday, October 7, following their baby dilemma on season 5 of the TLC series. “Well here is [our] baby boy. Meet our son Tekashi. See I kept my word. We are proud parents,” Angela, 54, captioned the photos of one of her grandchildren holding up the precious pooch.

“Such a beautiful baby, congratulations to both parents,” fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson commented on their post. “Make sure you get lots of rest. Babies keep you up at night. Gorgeous baby happy proud parents. Lol. Love you guys.”

Michael, 32, has been very open about how much he would like to become a father someday, which has been a source of tension at some points in their relationship.

On the tell-all, the duo discussed that Angela would need an egg to conceive. Angela said she would prefer to get one from her daughter, Skyla, but Skyla didn’t feel comfortable with it and refused. Angela also worried a pregnancy at her age would be high-risk for herself and their child, but was willing to consider In Vitro Fertilization [IVF] if his loved ones were willing to help pay for the costly process.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

Angela and Michael participated separately in the TV special, which was recorded via Zoom amid the coronavirus outbreak. “After the pandemic, we still have to wait probably a year for him to get the spousal visa,” the Maury alum said to host Shaun Robinson while sharing an update about the process. “But [if] we make it through all of this, and we’re still together, then [haters] can shut up.”

The TLC alum also shared her plans to get weight loss surgery on part 3 of the tell-all. “Everything will be reconstructed, my skin surgery … I’m gonna have it all done,” Angela said. “You gotta feel sexy to be sexy,” the star added.

Fans got to see the pair exchange their vows in Nigeria in a September episode, although the actual wedding ceremony took place earlier this year in January.

Welcome to the family, Tekashi!