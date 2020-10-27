The rivalry continues. 90 Day Fiancé stars Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Evelin Villegas are facing off yet again on social media following Larissa’s exit from the TLC franchise.

Larissa, 34, called out Evelin on Instagram Stories while sharing the “truth” about her meeting in Las Vegas with Evelin’s man, Corey Rathgeber, in October 2019, which caused some serious drama between the ladies. “I was single,” she said, claiming Corey wanted her to fly out to Arizona to meet him in person at the time.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

However, Larissa apparently told Corey to head in her direction instead and claimed she had no interest in pursuing him if he was still involved with Evelin.

“I did not sleep with your man,” the Brazil native declared in her video, telling her former franchise costar to stop talking about her.

Evelin clapped back at Larissa’s remarks while leaving a comment under the clip reposted by 90 Day blogger John Yates. “Omg! Michael Jackson is talking from the [dead],” the Other Way alum wrote, seemingly shading the Happily Ever After? star’s $72,000 plastic surgery makeover. “I’m [going] to listen to this video and record my reactions lol [because] I have the feeling it’ll be good.”

The ruffling of feathers didn’t stop there, either. Larissa also released a lengthy statement taking aim at the TV personality amid their social media spat.

Courtesy Larissa Santos Lima/Instagram; YouTube (2)

“Why is that bitch Evelin STILL talking about me? No matter how much I have ignored her, she continues to act butt hurt. Evelin, sweetheart, why don’t you talk to the producers to create a fake storyline? Throw in some truth,” the TLC alum wrote. “Leave out your blah relationship, bullying and ‘boring to the point of tears’ OnlyFans. You are not better than me because I did CamSoda. You are not above me in any way. What you are better at, however, is being boring as hell.”

Corey previously shut down cheating speculation in October 2019 when the love triangle first made headlines. “We met up as friends, that’s how it is,” the 90 Day Fiancé star wrote in his statement. “For those saying anything more about that subject are wrong and creating rumors … Evelin is my world. I’m attracted to Evelin, not to [Larissa]. She deserves the best and I love her with all my heart.”

Evelin and Corey are still going strong today and they recently celebrated his 34th birthday together in September. As for Larissa, she is enjoying post-reality TV life with boyfriend Eric Nichols after being fired.