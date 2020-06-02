More trouble in paradise. 90 Day Fiancé star Corey Rathgeber met another woman while trying to work on his relationship with fiancé Evelin Villegas — and it led to a blowout fight between the couple.

“I found out that he was hanging out with some girl. I found pictures of him. I went crazy, crazy on him. I found a shampoo for a woman. Like an intimate shampoo. You use it for the intimate parts,” Evelin, 28, said during a segment on TLC’s limited series, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

The couple continued to fight over the incident, which led to Corey sleeping alone while they quarantine together in Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The only reason he’s here is because of the quarantine. If there was not [a] quarantine or anything, he would be gone,” she said.

Corey, 33, met the other woman during a solo trip to Peru shortly before Ecuador imposed a lockdown in response to the global COVID-19 crisis. Evelin said she felt the Mill A, Washington native “was in full-on single-mode” during his vacation and he admitted to his indiscretion.

“Did I meet another girl? I’m not going to lie to you, Evelin,” he told his partner. “I did meet another girl. But do I want to be with anybody else other than you? No. Why did I meet another girl? I don’t know.”

In a confessional, Corey opened up about feeling torn between moving forward with the other woman or working through the issues in his relationship with Evelin. “Dude, she’s beautiful, man. Good heart, beautiful. So I’m stuck with a decision I have to make,” he said. “Do I see where things go with this other girl? I want to know that Evelin is the one for me. I want her to know that in her heart, she does want to have the wedding. She does want to be married to me forever. And if she doesn’t find that in her heart then I’m going to have to move on.”

Evelin and Corey were first introduced to viewers during season 1 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The series documented the journeys of American citizens who were giving up their lives in the United States to move abroad to be with their partners. Even though the couple got engaged on the season finale, they have yet to tie the knot — and it seems like they’re willing to give their relationship one last try before going their separate ways.

“The way I look at it is a blessing because since quarantine happened, which essentially forced us to be together, it’s basically giving our relationship one more chance,” Corey said. “And this is it. I believe we can make it through anything.”