Fourth time’s the charm? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans will be introduced to new couple David and Lana during the Sunday, March 15 episode. Not only do they have a 33-year age difference, but they also face the obstacle of a language barrier. Keep scrolling below to find out more about new 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple David and Lana.

Who is David?

David is a 60-year-old soon-to-be retiree who lives in Las Vegas.

“I’ve done well for myself but soon I’ll be retiring and I’ll be traveling all the time but I still have a lot of stuff to sell before I purchase the RV,” he explained in his confessional. “I can’t wait to start this new life, I’m living in the RV full time and I want to share that with someone. I love my cats, but I definitely want to be married, the cats don’t replace that. And I think I’ve met that girl that I want to marry and I’m ready for it to happen.”

Who is Lana?

She is a 27-year-old blonde beauty from Pavlohrad, Ukraine.

“She’s beautiful, and actually, I think she’s out of my league,” David explained in his confessional. “The Slavic beauty just dazzles me, I was very interested in the Slavic accent ever since watching Bullwinkle cartoon shows with Boris and Natasha. Hearing Natasha speak, just always did something for me, even when I was 5 years old.”

How Did David and Lana Meet?

The couple met on a foreign dating site seven years ago.

“I thought she was aggressively interested in me. Over the course of the next month or two, we started chatting more and more. I actually said, ‘Are we boyfriend and girlfriend?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, I think so,’” David said.

He demonstrated how they communicate with each other, which is through the messaging system on their dating app. He explained that Lana doesn’t normally write letters to him using the dating site, they live chat instead. But because of the design of the site, every live chat they’ve ever had gets deleted once one of them logs out of their account.

“Lana and I have never met in person, but over the last seven years, we probably spent 5,000 hours chatting and I don’t feel like I’m talking to someone that’s 30 years younger,” he added.

How Much Money Has David Spent on Lana?

“Our communication has only been through chat on the site, which is translated because she speaks no English. So I pay for that chat by the minute, and it’s very expensive,” David explained. “I’ve had many discussions with her about why we can’t communicate through some other modern communication method, but she will get angry about it. She’s told me she’s very shy and it’s too overwhelming to her. So I do what I have to [do] to keep Lana happy. I think during the whole time that I’ve been with Lana, I have spent over $100,000 on the website, that’s how much it costs.”

But he doesn’t see it as that much of a big deal. “No, because during that time I would have dated her,” David explained. “Yes, I don’t have the physical, I don’t have the fun of the intimacy and stuff but I’m not like, I’m not lonely. I’ve got her with me in my heart.”

Is Lana a catfish?

David admitted that he did try to meet up with Lana three times prior to the trip to the Ukraine which will play out this season on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but each time she never showed up.

“The first time, she did stand me up. Second time, her brother died. Third time, she had a medical issue. She had to go have surgery and it put her out of commission for three weeks,” David said.

Even though his friends advised him not to travel back to the Ukraine for the fourth time, David isn’t ready to give up. Fans will have to tune in to see what happens!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.