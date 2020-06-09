Courtesy David Murphey/Instagram

So where exactly do they stand? 90 Day Fiancé stars David Murphey and Lana got engaged on the season finale of Before the 90 Days, but during the virtual tell-all, he shared they’re “not together.” As it turns out, the couple’s relationship is more than a little complicated. Though he popped the question — and she said yes — he seems to think they might be taking a break after she stopped responding to his messages.

“She told me a couple weeks ago that all she wanted was a white picket fence and a simple life with me, traveling in the RV. She loves that idea, but right now, today, I think we’re not together,” David, 60, told the camera, admitting they haven’t spoken in six days. “That’s not saying we won’t be together in the future, but we’re not together [now],” he clarified.

Despite that, the Las Vegas retiree got riled up when costar Ed “Big Ed” Brown insisted that the Ukrainian woman was simply using men for money. “It’s a business. It’s a transaction. I don’t understand how you could allow yourself to torture yourself for seven years,” Ed tried to warn him. “I know you love her, I can see it. … You’re being scammed!”

David also came up with excuses for why Lana hadn’t left the foreign dating site where they met. “It’s very rare for any of these girls — and I know hundreds of girls that have gotten married here, that are here in this country right now, people that I know that got married this way … They do not leave the websites instantly. They leave the websites usually when they leave the country,” he said in the leaked footage.

In the final episode, he seemed to point to her manicure as the reason she hasn’t deleted her account. “She didn’t get off the site. It was difficult for her to manipulate the iPhone keyboard with her nails and stuff,” he said. “It wasn’t comfortable for her.” He also insisted Lana was only talking to friends, not potential romantic prospects — and that she didn’t get paid to do it, either. But not everyone is buying it.

“I think David is in denial because seven years is a long time,” Yolanda said on the show after seemingly dealing with a scammer of her own in online boyfriend Williams. “I thought seven months for me was long.” If things really are over for these two, at least the Nevada native will finally be able to move on.