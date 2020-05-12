Courtesy Rebecca Parrott/Instagram

Looking good, girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Rebecca Parrott confidently showed off a makeup-free selfie after facing backlash over her photo filters. On Monday, May 11, she took to Instagram to reveal she is “not afraid to post unfiltered pics” and “posts them all the time.”

“I’m proud of who I am and what I look like. To be 49, I’m not doing too bad,” Rebecca captioned the photo as she looked straight into the camera. “But I will still use filters too.” In the hashtags on the post, she added she’s also “proud to be her age.”

The Before the 90 Days star has taken flack from fans who accused her of trying to hide her true appearance during her online relationship with Zied Hakimi. When they finally met in person, she was concerned he wouldn’t be attracted to her in real life — but it turns out she had nothing to worry about. On the show, her man gushed she looks even better in person, and it seems he may still feel that way.

Though neither star is super active on social media, Rebecca let fans know in March they were still “happily in love” and going stronger than ever. They were waiting to tie the knot until Zied was able to come to America on his fiancé visa, but they finally walked down the aisle in April. A representative from the Probate Court in Cherokee County confirmed to In Touch the couple wed on April 19 in Lumpkin County, Georgia.

Now, the 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? stars are focusing on making their home their perfect paradise. On Instagram, the American bride has been showing off her DIY projects and giving fans a glimpse into her place. “I wanted to share pics of my new apartment. I absolutely love this place,” she wrote in one social media post. “[There is] so much natural light, and the exposed brick is so nice.”

Though she built her own overbed table — and it turned out “perfect” — she is having a little trouble “struggling to decorate.” Apparently, her gorgeous loft simply has “so much wall space,” and she wants to cover it in “giant art.” It sounds like a good problem to have, and we’re sure Zied is helping his new wife make their apartment feel like home.